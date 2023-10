Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A man died from multiple gunshot wounds Monday morning in East Baltimore’s Johnston Square neighborhood.

Officers responded to an anonymous caller around 5:13 a.m. to the the 700 block of Mura Street, where they found the victim inside a vacant house, Baltimore Police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the medical examiner’s office, police said.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 410-396-2100.