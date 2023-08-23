Baltimore man sentenced in Jan. 6 insurrection case

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A Baltimore man will spend 15 months in prison followed by three years of probation for his actions at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, a federal judge in Washington ruled Tuesday.

Narayana Rheiner, 42, pleaded guilty in November to one count of interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder. Prosecutors, in court documents, say Rheiner was part of a mob on the Upper West Plaza of the Capitol where he rallied rioters to push against the police line defending the building.

Advertisement

Prosecutors say Rheiner grabbed an officer’s riot shield and wrestled it away from him, causing the officer to fall down a set of steps.

A Metropolitan police officer told FBI agents he remembered Rheiner from the insurrection and identified him in pictures as “someone who was trying to hurt officers,” according to court documents.

Advertisement

Prosecutors said Rheiner and others tried to enter a hallway in the Capitol that was blocked by officers. When police used chemical irritants to try and disperse the group, Rheiner yelled, “You know how many times I’ve been sprayed today? That s--- ain’t nothing!”

Rheiner stood within inches of an officer and said, “We’re not backing up!” according to court documents. When another officer said, “this is not the right way,” Rheiner responded “It is the right way. We got to send a message.” Rheiner ultimately left the Capitol building through a broken window at about 2:57 p.m., according to prosecutors.

In the 31 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,106 individuals have been arrested nationwide for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol.