Woman shot and killed Wednesday night in Southwest Baltimore, police say

A woman was shot and killed Wednesday night in Southwest Baltimore.

Patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of West Baltimore Street between the Hollins Market and Poppleton neighborhoods around 11 p.m. and found an unresponsive woman with a gunshot wound, police said in a news release.

Medics pronounced the victim dead on the scene, police said.

Homicide detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100.