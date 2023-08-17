Woman shot and killed Wednesday night in Southwest Baltimore, police say

A woman was shot and killed Wednesday night in Southwest Baltimore.
Patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of West Baltimore Street between the Hollins Market and Poppleton neighborhoods around 11 p.m. and found an unresponsive woman with a gunshot wound, police said in a news release.
Medics pronounced the victim dead on the scene, police said.
Homicide detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100.