Six people shot near York Road and Cold Spring Lane in Baltimore

Six people were shot Friday night near the intersection of York Road and Cold Spring Lane.

Baltimore Police Department Spokeswoman Freddie Talbert said all six, one woman and five men between the ages of 17-32, were taken to area hospitals.

At least three shootings have occurred near that intersection in the past 13 months. Police responded to the 600 block of Cold Spring Lane on Feb. 27 and found a man shot in the leg. On Nov. 17, investigators transported a 45-year-old gunshot victim to the hospital after he suffered non-life-threatening injuries. And on May 2, 2022, a 25-year-old man was shot multiple times at the same intersection.

A local resident, Kane Foster, 60, said that he heard as many as 20 shots ring out in rapid-fire near the intersection of York Road and Cold Spring Lane.

“Everybody has a gun,” Foster said “Everybody has an attitude. Everybody always stays mad. It’s why I very seldom go out at night.”

York Road was closed off with yellow tape for a few blocks south of Cold Spring Lane.

Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley was on his way to the scene late Friday night.

This story will be updated.