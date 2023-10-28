Edgewood High School student to be charged as an adult for having loaded pistol on-campus

A 16-year-old student at Edgewood High School who was found to have a loaded firearm in his locker Friday has been charged as an adult, a spokesperson for the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.
School officials discovered the weapon, a Walther PK380 handgun, during an administrative search of the area in response to an odor of marijuana on the premises.
The student, whose name was not released, faces three charges: possession of a firearm as a minor, having a dangerous weapon on school property as well as a loaded handgun on his person.
“Certain charges, if committed by a juvenile, can be automatically waived to adult status, based on their seriousness,” said Sgt. Mike Montalvo of the Harford County Sheriff’s Department. “We made the decision to charge [the suspect] as an adult after consultation with the Harford County state’s attorney’s office.”