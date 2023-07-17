Man dies, woman injured in West Baltimore shooting Monday, police say

A man died and a woman was critically injured in a shooting Monday morning in West Baltimore, according to Baltimore Police.

Western District patrol officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at 9 a.m. in the 1600 block of Delano Court in Sandtown-Winchester.

Officers found a 34-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman inside a home with gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene. The woman was transported to a hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.