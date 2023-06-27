Former Laurel police chief sentenced to life for Howard County arsons

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The former Laurel police chief was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison for arsons he set in Howard County that authorities say are part of a string of fires he set around Maryland.

Howard Circuit Judge Richard S. Bernhardt gave David Michael Crawford, 71, consecutive life sentences plus 75 years in prison. Bernhardt imposed a total of eight life sentences, but ruled that Crawford could serve six of them them at the same time.

“Arsons destroy persons,” Bernhardt said.

In March, a jury found Crawford guilty of eight counts of attempted first-degree murder — one charge for each of the people home during fires he set to houses in Elkridge and Ellicott City — and three counts of first-degree arson and one count of malicious burning.

Despite the jury’s verdict, Crawford’s attorney, Robert Bonsib, said at sentencing Tuesday that his client maintains his innocence. After court, Bonsib said Crawford planned to appeal.

“It’s a sad ending for Mr. Crawford,” Bonsib said.

Several of Crawford’s victims gave impact statements Tuesday, saying their sense of peace in their own homes had been shattered and describing enduring mental health problems stemming from his crimes.

Bernhardt read segments of the impact statements that moved him before handing down the sentence, repeating victims’ accounts of losing precious belongings, a sense of security and living with the lasting impacts of trauma.

Prosecutors said Crawford kept a list of names of people he felt had slighted him in matters personal or professional, researched their properties and put flame to them. He often contacted his victims repeatedly after the blazes, portraying himself as a concerned neighbor or relative.

“This need to contact persons after these houses have been burned, it’s a need to revel in the pain ... It’s extremely disturbing,” Bernhardt said.

In sum, authorities say, Crawford is responsible for setting a dozen fires in six counties from 2011 to 2020.

He already pleaded guilty to arson in Frederick County and a judge there sentenced him to 20 years in prison with all but 18 months suspended, giving him credit for the time he already served behind bars pending resolutions to his various criminal cases.

Cases in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties are pending.

After penning a 22-page letter to the judge, Crawford accepted an opportunity to speak in court.

“This has been quite the ordeal for everyone involved, especially for the victims and their families,” he said, before addressing comments about faith in God to a couple whose home he burned twice.

Bernhardt granted a request from Crawford’s attorney to seal the letter he submitted, citing information about children within. But the judge said Crawford described his legacy as one of being devoted to helping others, both at home and then in an extended career in law enforcement.

“To the extent that was his legacy, it’s gone now,” Bernhardt said. “He’s been described as a monster here today, and that’s the legacy I believe will follow him.”

