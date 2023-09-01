Prosecutors look to seize more than $100,000 from late Maryland gubernatorial aid Roy McGrath

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Prosecutors are seeking to seize more than $100,000 from a bank account in the name of the late Roy McGrath, who once served as chief of staff to former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, alleging that he obtained the money as part of a fraudulent severance package that became the basis for criminal charges against him.

McGrath, 53, died April 4 from two gunshots to the head — one self inflicted, the other fired from the gun of a federal agent. Authorities caught up with McGrath outside of Knoxville, Tennessee, following about three weeks on the lam for the former gubernatorial aid turned fugitive. Indicted on federal corruption charges, McGrath went on the run just before his March trial in the U.S District Court in Baltimore.

His charges of wire fraud, embezzlement and falsifying a document largely stemmed from a $230,000 severance package McGrath secured when he left his post at the quasi-governmental Maryland Environmental Service to lead Hogan’s administration. Prosecutors said he duped agency’s board into approving the six-figure payout by lying that the arrangement came with the governor’s blessing.

The environmental service paid McGrath about $125,000 of the severance package, according to federal court records. McGrath in turn transferred approximately $119,000 of the payout into an account under his name with TD Ameritrade, the records show.

Federal prosecutors are asking the court to order TD Ameritrade to forfeit the money, arguing in a motion that “the funds are proceeds of theft or bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds and/or are proceeds of wire fraud.” The government often seeks forfeiture of money or property after securing a conviction in a criminal case.

The motion from prosecutors asks a judge to issue a restraining order on the account. As of Friday, there had been no response in federal court records to prosecutors’ request. The government argued a judge could issue a restraining order without holding a hearing.

“If the property is not restrained,” prosecutors wrote, “the Estate of Roy McGrath could dissipate or transfer the property prior to the termination of this action, which could both deprive the United States of the property if the United States were to succeed in this action and would deprive any potential innocent third party owners who might have a valid interest in this property from exercising their interest.”

Neither attorneys for McGrath nor his widow returned requests for comment Friday morning.

The move from federal prosecutors comes as his widow is working out his estate in Probate Court in Florida, where McGrath resided before his death, online court records from that state show.

This article may be updated.