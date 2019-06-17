FBI appoints new head of bureau's Baltimore field office

The FBI has named Jennifer C. Boone as the special agent in charge of the bureau’s Baltimore office.

Boone will replace Baltimore native Stephen E. Vogt, who was appointed to head the office in 2012.

In a news release Friday, the FBI wrote that Boone started her career in Los Angeles in 1997 and was in charge of the office’s cyber and counterintelligence unit in 2018.

Boone also spent time detailed to the U.S. Senate, the bureau wrote, and spent time at FBI headquarters in Washington serving in both the counterterrorism and counterintelligence units.

