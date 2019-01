Citing its historic sites and the “culinary utopia” of Fells Point, TripAdvisor Rentals has named Baltimore one of the 20 “top places to visit in the U.S.” this year.

Other cities to make the list include Lancaster, Pa.; Buffalo, N.Y.; and Asheville, N.C.

For the full list, go to tripadvisor.com.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik