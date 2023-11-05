Four people, including a teenager, are killed in three-car, Carroll County crash

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Four people, including a 17-year-old passenger, died in a three-car crash in Carroll County on Saturday, state police said.

All four, including the driver, were in the same vehicle. All were from New Windsor.

According to a preliminary investigation, their Chevy Equinox was heading west on Liberty Road around 5:30 p.m., when it tried to make a left turn onto Skidmore Road. Police said the Chevy was struck from behind by a Saturn and ended up in the eastbound lanes of Liberty Road, where it was struck by a third vehicle.

Investigators don’t believe impaired driving was a factor in the crash.

Police said the driver of the Chevy, Charles Black III, 72, was killed. Two passengers in the Chevy were also pronounced dead at the scene. They were identified as Barbara Black, 69 and Debbie Hill, 63.

Two additional passengers in the Chevy — Gage Black, 17, and Phillip Ceresa, 15— were flown to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore where Black later died. There was no immediate word on the other teenager’s condition.

A passenger in one of the other vehicles was taken by ambulance to Carroll Hospital in Westminster for treatment.

All lanes on westbound Liberty Road were closed after the accident.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation.

This story may be updated.