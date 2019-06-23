A snow globe, a poem, a home: Capital Gazette victims revealed, recalled in the things they left behind

Rob Hiaasen’s briefcase made it back home, even if he didn’t. In it, his wife Maria would find, were the things he carried and the things he kept on his desk: Visine eyedrops and Burt’s Bees lip balm. A weekly planner filled with reminders of who was working the Saturday shift and when his wedding anniversary was. A snow globe from Bethany Beach and a tiny toy soldier — surely one of the playthings that occasionally surfaced in their Timonium backyard that probably belonged to the now-grown little boy who had lived next door. “Rob was a child at heart,” she said of the 59-year-old editor and columnist. There was also a postcard from their vacation in Provence, and one featuring a vintage photo of an orange grove in his native Florida. That one came from Rachael Pacella, one of the young reporters he mentored. Pacella suffered a concussion and head wound trying to escape the office through a back door that had been barricaded from the outside. That the postcard survived the carnage, and that Rob himself was posthumously honored with a mentoring award by the University of Michigan, brings comfort after an often anguished year. “I think Rob was a person who saw people for the imperfect type of humans that they are,” she said. “He taught me how to sort of not get too down on myself. He taught me to see the humanity in other people, and certainly the humanity in myself — and to be gentle on myself.” A long-frustrated novelist, Rob left behind a manuscript that thanks to Maria was published in September, “Float Plan.” She also has compiled a book of his columns, “Love Punch,” to be published on the anniversary of the shooting. It will benefit the National Coalition to Stop Gun Violence. Shooting at Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis: Baltimore Sun coverage » In addition to getting their husbands’ works-in-progress over the finish line, both Maria Hiaasen and Andrea Chamblee have become active in the anti-gun violence movement. They serve as vice-chairwomen of the Anne Arundel County Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, created by County Executive Steuart Pittman in April. Maria is bracing for the anniversary, which is also her birthday — and a reminder of his last present. Rob had left a gift bag for her when he went to work. It sat untouched until the family who had streamed into town in the wake of his death had mostly left. Maria gathered up her nerves and with her younger daughter Hannah sitting next to her opened it: Along with a few other gifts was a beautiful blank journal. Rob had known that Maria, an English teacher, freed from some previous duties at work, had been planning to do some writing herself. It was not the kind of writing she had imagined, but the journal became a diary of her sadness. She took it along on a trip out West that they had planned, taking her elder daughter Sam instead. They spread his ashes in some of his favorite places. Rob’s desk at home is still largely as he left it. Post-it notes to himself remind him of meetings and the need to call his nephew. There is a “Christmas Story” fishnet-legged lamp from his son Ben, seashells and family photos, files for the reporting class he taught at the University of Maryland College Park, an old typewriter — and still plenty of room to work on the massive desk that once belonged to his late father. Maria has taken up running and completed a half-marathon. At one point, she decided it was time to stop wearing her wedding ring, but bought one with an infinity symbol to wear on an adjacent finger. Rob’s wedding band circles her right thumb. Soon, she’ll join a friend’s “destination” birthday celebration, in Tuscany. But first, she has to get through June 28. She plans to spend some time with her family, appear on a radio show and give brief remarks at a commemorative event. “I’ll be doing something that makes me feel good,” she said, “talking about Rob and his writing. “Is my life the way I want it? Hell no,” Maria said. “But you’ve got to live in the moment.” jean.marbella@baltsun.com twitter.com/jean_marbella