Advertisement Advertisement News Baltimore building evacuated Sep 09, 2019 | 12:32 PM Police evacuate 100 E. Pratt St. in downtown Baltimore Monday morning due to a suspicious vehicle, according to Baltimore police. Pratt, Calvert, Lombard and Light streets were closed to traffic as a precaution. Next Gallery PHOTOS Baltimore-bound cargo ship overturns off Georgia coast | PHOTOS Advertisement News News Loafers Bar & Grill fire Aug 30, 2019 Suspect dead in police-involved East Baltimore shooting Baltimore ransomware attack Amtrak shows off future Acela train "Day of Healing" commemorates anniversary of arrival of slaves in America Shriners parade in Baltimore Forum on childhood trauma held in Baltimore Russian village reunion