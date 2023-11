Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A man’s body was found in the water close to Harbor East Friday afternoon, the cause of death not yet known, according to Baltimore police.

Officers arrived to the 700 block of Aliceanna Street at around 1:40 p.m. to investigate a body found in the harbor. Homicide detectives then responded and the body was taken to the medical examiner’s office.

The victim’s identity is unknown, a Baltimore police spokesperson said.