Body cam footage shows Baltimore Police return fire and fatally shoot 40-year-old in Patterson Park

Five Baltimore Police officers shot a 40-year-old man who fired first at officers at the intersection of North Milton Avenue and East Fairmount Avenue, body camera footage released Wednesday shows.

The video shows the exchange between Darryl Gamble, a 40-year-old man, and five officers in Patterson Park at the 100 block of North Milton Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on June 29.

Officers were looking for Gamble who had a warrant for possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of a firearm.

In a news conference on Wednesday, Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley and Deputy Commissioner Brian Nadeau showed a compilation of three doorbell cameras, security videos and body cameras from the shooting.

Gamble was first identified by officers by his vehicle, a black Toyota Camry. One of the officers previously arrested Gamble and was aware of the warrant out for his arrest. After he was located, Gamble fled the scene and later got into an accident.

His vehicle sustained damages to the front left region, but continued to drive until he was identified by another officer in an unmarked police car.

While exiting the vehicle, Gamble fired two rounds at the unmarked police car.

Backup officers followed as Gamble walked down North Milton Avenue. After releasing the magazine from the Glock 40 caliber used, Gamble reloaded it with a barrel magazine and began firing at officers.

As officers returned fire, he retrieved an AK-47 style weapon behind parked cars and headed back to North Milton Avenue where officers were walking down the street.

The five officers continued to shoot the suspect until he fell to the ground with the weapon remaining in his hand. Two officers performed CPR on Gamble but he died at the scene of the shooting.

Officers Matthew Banocy, Nicholas DeJesus, Austin Gutridge, Connor Johnson and Nevin Nolte were identified in a Wednesday news release as those involved in the shooting. The officers are on administrative leave until the investigation is complete, Worley said.

Gamble’s autopsy report is not back yet, so the number of times he was shot remains unclear. However, Worley said the five officers fired about 40 rounds.

About 33 casings from Gamble’s weapons were found, but the investigation process is still underway.

No officers were injured, but a police vehicle was struck and one of the rounds shattered the front passenger window.

Worley described the officer’s response to the shooting as courageous and brave.

“[In the video] you’ll see the courageous work of our men and women as they had a shooter actively shooting at them and they responded to the call in a great manner,” Worley said.

With almost a month under his belt as acting commissioner, Worley has tackled the Patterson Park shooting, along with the Brooklyn mass shooting and more violence within the city. He said his focus is reducing Baltimore’s crime rate.

“There’s been a lot of violence. The city has a lot of violence in its history. My job is to continue us moving in the right direction and continue to have reductions. This was an incident where our officers did an outstanding job of taking an armed dangerous criminal off the streets,” Worley said.

Gamble was previously arrested in April for a controlled substance violation, Nadeau said. He was previously held in custody for the violation, but later released because the warrant did not get back to the BPD.

“The warrant then did not go back to them to show that he was in there for CDS violation, [so] he was released. When they did the check, they saw there was a warrant, they called the PD immediately and said ‘hey, this gentleman was released. There’s a warrant for him, it’s a BPD warrant.’ So the officers became aware of the warrant they were looking for him since he was released, which I don’t have the exact date he was released. And then on this day, they observed him,” Nadeau said.

Nadeau said a search warrant was executed on Gamble’s vehicle and a number of weapons and drugs were uncovered, which “voices what the warrant now was for.” The suspect had four loaded firearms with him at the time, two of which were used during the shooting, and a stolen 57-revolver located in his bag as well a shotgun with five rounds in his vehicle.

“He does have a history. Where he has obtained all these firearms is certainly in question as to where they all came from, but he had a host of weapons and drugs in the car at that point,” Nadeau said.