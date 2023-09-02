Two bodies found in an East Baltimore residence Friday night

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Police tape sits on the trunk of a cruiser as Baltimore police investigate the scene of a shooting along West North Avenue in West Baltimore. Two people were killed and two others wounded. July 29, 2022. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

On Friday at approximately 8:38 p.m., Baltimore City Police responded to a residence in the 1800 block of North Collington Avenue in East Baltimore to investigate a call for a wellness check, according to a news release.

Officers gained entry with the assistance of the Baltimore City Fire Department and discovered a 49-year-old woman and an unidentified man, both deceased. Officers observed signs of trauma to both victim’s bodies.

The Medical Examiner’s Office took possession of both victims bodies to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Homicide detectives responded and assumed control over this investigation.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.