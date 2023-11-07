Baltimore City Police officer involved in shooting, department says

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore City Police officers in the 2600 block of Wilkens Avenue in the Milhill neighborhood where the department said there was a shooting. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

A Baltimore City Police officer has been involved in a shooting in the Southwest District, the department said in a post to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The shooting occurred in the 2600 block of Wilkens Avenue in the Milhill neighborhood.

Advertisement

“I can confirm that an officer suffered minor injuries,” Lindsey Eldridge, a BPD spokesperson, said.

Jevelon Nolley, 24, said he and his 22-year-old brother were at the corner of Brunswick and St. Benedict streets on Tuesday when two plainclothes officers in police vests pulled their unmarked car up.

Advertisement

”They harass us 24/7,” Nolley said. “This is every day.”

Nolley said police told them to lift their shirts to show they didn’t have a “bulge” from a weapon. He said they lifted their shirts, then asked police what probable cause they had to stop them.

As officers kept questioning them, Nolley said his brother, who was unarmed, took off running around the corner onto Wilkens Avenue. Police cordoned off a crime scene between Millington Avenue and Brunswick Avenue on Tuesday.

“He’s seen some stuff where a police officer killed someone else in his life,” Nolley said.

Nolley said police fired at his brother as he ran away, estimating officers fired 15 to 16 shots, hitting his brother 10 times.

He said an officer also shot a fellow officer accidentally. His younger brother is a “stand-up guy,” Nolley said, who lives in the neighborhood where the shooting happened and has a baby on the way.

This story will be updated.