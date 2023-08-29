Flaw in Kia, Hyundai vehicles fuel sharp increase in Baltimore auto thefts in 2023

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Chris Pietrowski woke up one morning in March to find shards of broken glass in his parking spot on South Washington Street instead of his red 2013 Hyundai Sonata.

“I was about to go to work and I was like, ‘dude where is my car?’” Pietrowski said. Police found the Hyundai about nine hours later in a West Baltimore alley, Pietrowski said.

Design flaws in Kia and Hyundai vehicles are fueling a sharp increase in auto thefts around the country. In Baltimore, auto thefts are on pace to more than double the total from last year as reports through the first eight months of 2023 are already up 88% compared to all of 2022.

This year, 6,845 auto thefts have been reported to Baltimore Police, including 3,969 in June, July and August, according to police data.

Between 2015 and 2019, the city averaged 4,363 auto thefts per year before seeing a decrease between 2020 and 2022, when there was an average of 3,295 auto thefts recorded by police each year.

In Baltimore County, 2,516 auto thefts have been reported to police so far, including 1,292 this summer, according to data as of August 23, compared to 1,574 recorded in 2022 and 1,284 in 2021.

Baltimore Police Department Spokesperson Lindsey Eldridge said around 40% of vehicles stolen in the city this year have been Hyundai or Kia models.

Eldridge said the department has provided more than 2,600 free steering wheel locks this year.

Many Kia and Hyundai models from 2011 to 2022 lack theft immobilizers, a device in the steering column that prevents ignition without the corresponding key, allowing thieves to start the cars with screwdrivers and other makeshift keys. Step-by-step guides for how to steal a Kia or Hyundai have spread on social media. In the 2015 model year, immobilizers were standard on 96% of other manufacturers’ models but on only 26% of Hyundai and Kia models, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

In April, Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown joined 17 other states asking for a federal recall of theft-prone Hyundai and Kia vehicles. Also in April, a judge declined a proposed settlement in a class action lawsuit against the automakers that covered about nine million Hyundai and Kia vehicles in the U.S.

In May, the city filed a federal lawsuit against Hyundai and Kia for failing to equip their vehicles with industry-standard anti-theft technology. The automakers released a software update, available at dealerships, designed to solve the immobilizer glitch back in February that reached about 5% of impacted vehicles in its first three months, according to the Associated Press.

While auto thefts have risen, “robbery-carjackings” are down this year in the city and county.

According to Baltimore Police, carjackings are defined as a violent crime involving the use of force or threats to remove victims from their vehicle, while auto thefts are property crimes of unoccupied vehicles.

So far in 2023, Baltimore Police have logged 338 carjackings, including 139 during June, July and August, according to police data.

In a Canton carjacking earlier this month, 57-year-old Darrell Benner was fatally shot after confronting the carjackers stealing his nephew’s car, police said. Pietrowski, whose Hyundai was stolen in March, said a group of about seven people tried to take his car in Fells Point as he was getting out of the front seat in May.

In 2022 there were 714 carjackings recorded in the city, including 214 during June, July and August. There were 579 in 2021 and 518 in 2020.

In Baltimore County, police have logged 53 carjackings so far in 2023, compared to 103 in 2022 and 94 in 2021.

Reporter Cassidy Jensen contributed to this article.