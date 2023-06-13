18-year-old arrested at Dunbar High in connection with six-person and double shootings in Baltimore

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Police arrested an 18-year-old man at Dunbar High School last week in connection with a pair of homicides and six nonfatal shootings.

The teen is charged with two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder in relation to shootings on consecutive days in March. He was taken into custody without incident June 6 and taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility.

On March 23, one man died and five others were injured, including a 15-year-old boy, in a shooting in West Baltimore’s Mosher neighborhood in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue. Police have identified the deceased as Ernest Hall.

One witness told The Baltimore Sun at the time that he heard as many as 30 gunshots. At the scene, bullet holes could be seen in the reinforced glass of the front door of a Subway restaurant in Princess Plaza at Edmondson.

On March 24, a 25-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man were shot multiple times in North Baltimore’s Homeland neighborhood in the 5400 block of York Road. The victim, whom police identified as Micah Strong, was later pronounced dead by doctors. at a local hospital.