Slain Parkville woman sought protection, divorce from husband due to ‘vicious conduct’ before Friday shooting

Maxine Redfern initiated two cases in Baltimore County Circuit Court last month: the first seeking an absolute divorce from her husband of five years, and the second seeking protection from him.

In the second Oct. 10 filing, she wrote that her husband, Arnel Redfern, had detained her in the couple’s Parkville home against her will and subjected her to “mental and psychological abuse,” prompting a judge to order Arnel Redfern to surrender any firearms he had.

Investigators found Maxine Redfern, 48, dead inside the Maple Avenue residence Friday night, after Baltimore County Police say her husband of five years opened fire on officers responding to the home. The Maryland attorney general’s office, which is investigating the police shooting, said Saturday that “shots were heard from inside the home as well as the sound of a woman screaming,” and a man, identified as Arnel Redfern, opened the front door of the residence and fired at the officers. Three officers fired back at the 52-year-old, killing him, police said.

Maxine Redfern had been fatally shot in a “domestic disturbance” around 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to police, who noted “a person in distress could be heard inside the home” as officers arrived. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled her death as a homicide. A handgun was recovered near her husband’s body.

The police department, which is leading the investigation into Maxine Redfern’s homicide, did not clearly state who shot the 48-year-old and did not immediately respond to questions about that issue on Monday.

It’s unclear how Arnel Redfern would have obtained the gun investigators say he used to fire at authorities.

Maxine Redfern had written “N/A” in a field of her protective order petition asking if the respondent, her husband, owned or had access to any firearms, and did not check a box indicating if she wanted him to turn over any guns to police.

In the application, she wrote that her husband had caused her “mental anguish through continued vicious conduct and cruel treatment” since July. She added that her spouse also “would not let me out [of] my room then out of [the] house,” and would not give her access to her vehicle.

She left fields for any weapons the respondent might have blank, only asking that her husband not contact her or go to the Maple Avenue residence, where they had been living together for 11 years.

Baltimore County Circuit Judge John J. Nagle III granted those requests, though they expired a week later, in a temporary protective order that also required Arnel Redfern to surrender any firearms he had. Nagle wrote in a hearing sheet that he found that the husband, who did not attend that day’s proceedings, had access to firearms. It’s unclear what led the judge to that conclusion.

The Baltimore County Sheriff’s Office found no guns registered in Arnel Redfern’s name when running a check ahead of serving him the temporary protective order. When a deputy served him at about 8:30 p.m. the next day, the 52-year-old signed a form certifying he did not possess any firearms.

Arnel Redfern did attend the Oct. 17 hearing regarding his wife’s final protective order against him. At that hearing, Baltimore County Circuit Judge Jan M. Alexander ordered for the husband not to abuse his wife and again for him to surrender any firearms in his possession. The orders, which also prohibit the husband from possessing any firearm, were to be in effect for the next year.

That day, for the second time in a week’s span, Arnel Redfern signed a form certifying he did not possess any firearms.

Baltimore County Police did not immediately respond to questions Monday about how they believe Arnel Redfern obtained the handgun they say he used Friday night. A spokesperson for the attorney general’s office referred those questions to police.

Maryland law prohibits people convicted of certain offenses — such as felonies or other crimes of violence — or who have been found to habitually use drugs or alcohol, from possessing most firearms. Neither agency said whether Arnel Redfern, who court records say was convicted of robbery and drug charges in the early 1990s, had been disqualified from owning a gun even before the protective order.

Maxine Redfern, who married her husband in July 2018, said in her divorce filing that she had no children with her spouse. She checked off boxes indicating her spouse had committed adultery and that her husband’s “cruel treatment” and “vicious conduct” — terms she had written into her protective order application — had made their marriage impossible to continue.

Arnel Redfern had a previous marriage that ended in divorce before he married the former Maxine McDougle. When he filed for divorce in 2016, he noted that he and his ex-wife had one child together. Friday was his 20th birthday.