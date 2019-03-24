Early bird tickets for Baltimore’s BEST party on sale now!
Powerball jackpot stands at estimated $750 million before Wednesday's drawing

Chris Kaltenbach
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

Start buying those Powerball tickets now.

No one had the numbers drawn Saturday night, meaning the $638.8 million jackpot is being rolled over into Wednesday’s drawing.

For the moment, that jackpot stands at an estimated $750 million, which could make it the second-highest Powerball prize ever, according to the Maryland Lottery website, surpassed only by January 2016's $1.6 billion prize. Robust sales over the coming week could push the jackpot past the current second-highest ever, August 2017’s $758.7 million.

For the record, Saturday’s winning numbers were 24, 25, 52, 60, and 66, with a Powerball number of 5.

Five players won $1 million Saturday by matching the five numbers but not the Powerball number. None of them were from Maryland, however, so maybe it’s your turn.

