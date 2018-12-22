Police arrest 'person of interest' in Mount Vernon car fires

Police say they have arrested the woman sought as a “person of interest” in car fires set in Mount Vernon early Friday morning, according to a news release.

Lakia Letterlough, 25, was arrested “without incident” about 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of North Charles Street, police said.

At least five cars were set on fire and two more caught fire within a 10-block radius, spokeswoman Blair Skinner said. The vehicles were set aflame between 3 and 4 a.m. Friday.

Multiple cars were set on fire in Mount Vernon overnight, Baltimore officials said Friday.

Online court records show Letterlough has been arrested three times since November in Baltimore and Anne Arundel County. She was charged with second-degree assault, theft and attempted theft on Dec. 10 in Baltimore and released on her own recognizance. That charge is pending.

On Nov. 20, Anne Arundel County police charged her with being a "rogue and vagabond" and committing theft of less than $100, a charge that is also pending. Before that, on Nov. 16, she was charged in the city with motor vehicle theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and theft; that case was dropped Dec. 17.

Police believe the the fires were set at random, interim police Commissioner Gary Tuggle said, adding that the department is working with the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to investigate the arson.