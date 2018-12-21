Hogan announces contract agreement with 1,500 state health care workers

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday that a contract deal has been reached with about 1,500 state health care workers.

The agreement with the American Federation of Teachers-Healthcare Maryland will grant the members of that union a 3 percent cost of living increase on July 1, followed by another 1 percent increase in 2020 — contingent upon state revenues exceeding projections by $75 million.

Some of the employees, including addiction counselors, epidemiologists, mental health counselors and nurses, will receive an additional 6 percent increase “to assist with state recruitment and retention efforts,” according to the governor’s office.

The increases are on top of previously-negotiated increases of 2 percent in January and a half-percent plus $500 bonus in April.

About 1,500 state employees are members of the AFT-Healthcare Maryland, primarily working in health care positions in the Department of Health, Department of Juvenile Services and Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.

The deal, which was struck with the AFT-Healthcare Maryland bargaining team, must still be ratified by the full membership.

Last month, the Hogan administration reached a contract agreement with the Maryland Professional Employees Council, which represents 5,000 state workers.

