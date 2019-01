Two people were injured, and one of them was in critical condition, after a fire broke out in a Dundalk apartment Tuesday night.

The fire started in a first-floor apartment in the 2800 block of Dunlawn Court, Baltimore County fire officials said.

Firefighters rescued the critically injured victim from the apartment at about 10 p.m. Another person in a neighboring apartment was in serious condition, fire officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

sdance@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ssdance