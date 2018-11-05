Amtrak train, tractor-trailer collision in Maryland leads to fuel spill, delays

GAITHERSBURG — Authorities say an Amtrak train and a tractor-trailer have collided, leading to a diesel fuel spill and delays on all rail traffic.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Daniel Ogren said on his Twitter page both the train and truck spilled diesel fuel, and that there was a “significant” loss of diesel fuel from the front of the train.

There was no immediate report of injuries.

Ogren said Amtrak, MARC and CSX traffic has been shut down and delays in the area can be expected.