Aberdeen Proving Ground 'Super Pond' [Pictures]

The Super Pond was developed to provide the Navy with a site to conduct underwater explosion tests that would not harm fish or other aquatic creatures. More than 1,000 feet long and 150 feet deep, the pond, carved out of the bank of the Bush River, has been used to shock-test ships, submarines, torpedoes, missiles and other systems. It's also been used for training exercises. Since its opening in 1995, there had been no fatalities or serious injuries until this year.