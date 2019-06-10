Breaking news

Two people were killed in separate shootings in Baltimore on Saturday, according to Baltimore Police. Officers heard gunshots at about 12:35 p.m. in the 1500 block of Ellamont St., in the city’s Rosemont neighborhood, and found a male victim wounded by gunfire, police said. He was pronounced dead...
A woman was wounded in a shooting in Essex early Saturday morning, Baltimore County Police said. The 21-year-old victim was dropped off around the back of a home in the 100 block of Kingston Road and was shot in the upper body, police said. Her injuries were life-threatening, police said, and she...
A 19-year-old driver and his dog were killed and a second teen driver was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Owings Mills on Friday night, according to Baltimore County Police. Zachary Friedlander, of the unit block of Bridle Court in Reisterstown, was driving north along Dolfield Boulevard...
WAILUKU, Hawaii — A Hawaii woman who grew up in Maryland has been found alive in a forest on Maui island after going missing more than two weeks ago. Amanda Eller, whose hometown is Mechanicsville in St. Mary's County, was found injured in the Makawao Forest Reserve, the Maui News reported Friday....
Glass restoration artisans fitted the final two panels within the staircase of the Victorian tower that stands atop a Northeast Baltimore hill. These window panes celebrate the Clifton Mansion’s recovery from decades of neglect after a lengthy and painstaking transformation. The results, unveiled...
It was a moment, in the scheme of a plodding baseball game, that represented not only the Orioles' high-point in not only Friday's 8-6, walkoff loss to the Colorado Rockies, but maybe one of the best in their entire season. Rookie left-hander John Means, who has spent the last two months as the...
A 50-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds at 8:30 p.m. Friday by Baltimore City police, becoming the 16th person shot over 11 consecutive days. Five people have been killed. Officers were dispatched Friday evening to the 900 block of W. North Ave., west of the Jones Falls Expressway...
The president and chief executive of the University of Maryland Medical System’s troubled Capital Region Health plans to step down from the post early next month. Sherry B. Perkins plans to leave for a health care position in Delaware, according to a statement from the system, which serves Prince...
Welcome to your Orioles watching companion. Return here throughout the game for real-time recaps and analysis. Don't see any updates? View them here.
A 9-year-old boy on a bicycle was struck by a Jeep Wrangler around 4:30 p.m. Friday in Elkridge, Howard County police reported. The child was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital with injuries that might be life-threatening. Police believe the child rode out of a residential driveway in the travel lane...
Four people died, including 4-year-old and 9-year-old boys and a 10-year-old girl, after a car lost control and was struck by an oncoming pickup truck in Cecil County on Thursday night, the sheriff’s office said Friday. One other child and two adults were injured in the crash, which occurred around...
Baltimore’s property market is moving again this week after city officials found a manual way to process real estate transactions amid a paralyzing ransomware attack on government computers. Since the workaround was put in place Monday, the city has processed 462 applications for property deeds,...
A City Council member recalled how a decade ago, a street was so swarmed with drug dealers that you could barely drive down it. On Friday, Democratic Councilwoman Mary Pat Clarke returned to Tivoly Avenue with city officials from the mayor on down to announce a plan to line it with homes built...
A day after a tornado touched down in Columbia, Howard County crews spread out across the area to clear downed trees and assess damage to buildings. A line of thunderstorms spawned the tornado after it tapped into strong wind shear and varying air temperatures. The tornado touched down just after...
Outfielder Keon Broxton said upon his arrival to the Orioles that being in the lineup consistently will help him unlock the form from his breakout 2017 season in Milwaukee. He didn’t have to wait long to get his first chance. Broxton joined the Orioles on Friday and was inserted into the lineup...
The new president of the Baltimore Teachers Union is calling for the American Federation of Teachers to block plans to hold a new election and to investigate how the May 15 vote that put her in power was handled. Middle school teacher Diamonté Brown defeated Marietta English, who is seeking her...
With his eye on the White House, California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell visited the 1600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. on Friday — Baltimore’s, that is, not Washington’s. The candidate, who announced his bid for president last month, met with community activists and nonprofit leaders at the Shake...
Maryland House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne A. Jones wants a plaque removed from the State House that pays tribute to both Union and Confederate soldiers who served and died in the Civil War. “The message projected by this plaque does not seek to correctly document history but instead sympathizes...
The No. 3 Dulaney boys are usually competitive and a force to be reckoned with at the highest levels of outdoor track and field. The Lions just haven’t won a state title in 50 years and would like to end that drought. Dulaney started well on the first day of competition for the Class 3A and 4A...
Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. has asked the state for an increase to gas and electric rates that would add $8.53 to the average residential customer’s bill. The utility filed the request to boost its delivery rates Friday afternoon with the Maryland Public Service Commission. Under the proposal,...
Legg Mason has cut its corporate workforce by 12 percent, laying off 120 people, including about 100 spread evenly between Baltimore, New York and Stamford, Conn. The Baltimore-based money management firm eliminated jobs in its legal, finance and human resources departments and in the distribution...
Orioles (15-35) vs. Rockies (22-26) Where: Coors Field, Denver, Colo. First pitch: 8:40 p.m. TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 The Fan Starting pitchers: Orioles LHP John Means (5-4, 2.68 ERA) vs. Rockies RHP Jeff Hoffman (0-1, 7.20 ERA) Orioles lineup SS Jonathan Villar RF Stevie Wilkerson 1B Trey Mancini...
Few coaches can give better insight on the teams in the NCAA Division I men’s lacrosse final four than Loyola Maryland’s Charley Toomey, whose Greyhounds played Virginia, Duke and Penn State this season and Yale in 2018. So, without hesitation, he says what a lot of fans are thinking about Saturday’s...
Filth elder indeed! With the publication of his ninth book, “Mr. Know-It-All: The Tarnished Reputation of a Filth Elder,” Baltimore’s most reputable degenerate offers a sampling of all the things that make him such a civic treasure. It’s outrageous and, in ways that only the man who unleashed “Pink...
The Maryland Department of Health has distributed more than 57,000 kits throughout the state to test drugs for fentanyl two months after state officials made public their plans to hand out thousands of kits. Department spokeswoman Brittany Fowler wrote in an email that the department has given...
A group in Baltimore on business from Canada lost its van in a morning carjacking in Park Heights last Friday, along with computers and other property in the process, according to Baltimore Police. Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young — who has been in Las Vegas this week trying to drum up business for...
Ask Cathy Reese about Jen Giles’ legacy, and the Maryland women’s lacrosse coach’s reply is surprising. “This makes me cry,” she said Tuesday with a laugh. Ask Giles about Reese’s influence on her, and the senior midfielder has a similar reaction. “She’s had a huge impact on me,” the Mount Hebron...
Jim O’Leary’s fingerprints are everywhere in the Maryland Science Center. When the Inner Harbor attraction opened in 1976, its slide-projector planetarium shows were his creation. When it began playing IMAX movies, he oversaw the theater and, eventually, helped produce original films that played...
The Maryland Transit Administration unveiled a searchable online database Thursday that offers bus passengers and the rest of the public the ability to view and track on-time rates of each of the agency’s bus routes, a transparency step long sought by advocates critical of the agency’s reporting....
The Maryland baseball team’s Big Ten tournament game against Ohio State in Omaha, Neb., on Thursday night was suspended because of severe weather and will resume at 11 a.m. Friday. Play was suspended in the bottom of the eighth with Ohio State leading 3-2 because of lightning in the area. The Terps...
An inmate accused of leading a riot at Delaware's maximum-security prison during which a guard was killed and other staffers taken hostage was acquitted of all charges Thursday and will soon be freed. A jury deliberated about nine hours over two days before declaring Roman Shankaras, 32, not guilty...
The No. 3 Hereford girls are trying to complete their own triple crown at the state championship track and field meet at Morgan State. Hereford won the Class 2A cross country and indoor track state titles this past fall and winter. Now, the Bulls want to make it a complete sweep with a victory...
The Fresh Market is expanding same-day home delivery to the Baltimore area as it expands its partnership with Instacart to all its stores. The 161-store Greensboro, N.C., chain operates supermarkets in 22 states, with Maryland locations in Towson, Pikesville, Annapolis and Rockville. It specializes...
Disability advocates asked Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday to create an emergency response plan to fix problems with the MTA MobilityLink. Riders have been left stranded and on-time pickups have plummeted amid a contract change for the Maryland Transit Administration’s transportation service...
The pain was intense as Kirk Wade hurried to the Shore Medical Center here, where staff told him he might need emergency surgery for a possible intestinal tear. But there was a problem: The rural hospital had gone through so much downsizing since joining the University of Maryland Medical System...
Lamar Jackson’s most encouraging moment Thursday, the Ravens’ third day of organized team activities this offseason and first open to reporters, might have been a post-practice self-assessment that was at odds with his coach’s. John Harbaugh said his starting quarterback “looked good. What you...
A divided Baltimore County Council on Thursday approved a series of bills sought by County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. to raise millions in new revenue, including the county's first income tax increase in nearly 30 years and a new tax on residents’ cellphone service. The council’s four Democrats...
Gmail accounts used by Baltimore officials as a workaround while the city recovers from the ransomware attack were disabled because the creation of a large number of new accounts triggered Google’s automated security system, a spokesman for the company said. Lester Davis, a spokesman for Mayor...
Edward W. “Bill” Rothe, a former radio engineer who was the voice of the Baltimore Blast indoor soccer team, died Tuesday of multiple infections at the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. The Nottingham resident was 68. Edward William Rothe, the son of Edward Rothe, a Baltimore Gas and Electric...
In the final game of their four-game series against the Orioles on Thursday afternoon, the New York Yankees went with a kinder, gentler starting lineup than the one that had showered Camden Yards with home runs the previous three nights. Manager Aaron Boone held Gleyber Torres and Gary Sánchez...
Baltimore residents could get paid thousands of dollars for tips on the city’s armed criminals, federal and local law enforcement officials announced Thursday. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will pay for information that leads to arrests of felons, drug dealers, and others...
The acting chief executive of the University of Maryland Medical System went to Annapolis on Thursday and pledged to make “significant changes” to senior staff after a self-dealing scandal rocked the hospital network. Between meetings with Gov. Larry Hogan and House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones, CEO...
Michelle Wilson, the Baltimore Police deputy commissioner whose hiring was announced just two days ago, is not joining the department after all. Baltimore Police would not say whether the abrupt reversal has anything to do with Wilson recently signing a sworn affidavit questioning the truthfulness...