Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun

West Friendship -7/22/17--Hoop dancer Cody Boettner (cq) with the Creek Nationa tribe from South Daytona FL, entertains the crowd at the Howard County Pow-Wow, a gathering and cultural celebration for local Native American groups, is held in West Friendship, at the Howard County Fairgrounds. Algerina Perna/Baltimore Sun Staff. --#11025.