Ravens rewind: Looking back at Sunday's 23-17 wild-card-round loss to the Chargers
Stories, photos and video from the Ravens' game Sunday.
Five Things We Learned from the Ravens' 23-17 wild-card-round loss to the Los Angeles Chargers
Yes, the Ravens went down with Lamar Jackson, but coach John Harbaugh kept the big picture in mind by sticking with him. Jackson endured the most dispiriting game of his rookie season, failing to handle the ball cleanly, throwing inaccurately as the Ravens tried to build early momentum and fleeing...
Instant analysis: After awful start, late charge can't save Ravens' season in 23-17 wild-card-round loss to Chargers
Quarterback Lamar Jackson fumbled on a last-minute, potential game-winning drive, ending the Ravens’ gutsy and improbable comeback bid in a 23-17 loss Sunday to the Los Angeles Chargers in their AFC wild-card-round game. The season-ending loss at M&T Bank Stadium was only the second overall for...
Ravens take fans to the heights and the depths as their season ends in 23-17 wild-card-round loss to Chargers
Roars turned to boos and hope gave way to despair at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday as the Ravens fell behind by 20 points in the fourth quarter of their playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers. They almost wrote the latest chapter in their season-long narrative of resilience with a desperate...
Mike Preston's report card from the Ravens' 23-17 wild-card-round loss to the Chargers
Quarterback: Rookie Lamar Jackson still has to prove he can run a pro-style passing offense, and his weaknesses were on display against the Chargers. He struggles with poor mechanics, gripping the ball and the proper follow-through in his throwing motion. It’s hard for a running quarterback to...
At the end of a breakthrough rookie season, quarterback Lamar Jackson leaves Ravens needing more
At the last postgame news conference of the Ravens’ season, the first player to offer a postmortem was Lamar Jackson. The rookie quarterback walked to the lectern before a nearly standing-room-only crowd of reporters and cameras, beaten but still buoyant. He did not speak until spoken to. Two weeks...
Preston: Ravens have hitched their future to Lamar Jackson, who's promising but still could be the next Kyle Boller
The same questions that were asked about rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson eight weeks ago are being asked again. Can the Ravens improve his accuracy? Can he perform at a high level in an NFL passing offense? Can he win games and lead comebacks from the pocket? Actually, there is another one: Is...
Ravens' Jimmy Smith on fan unhappiness with Lamar Jackson: 'You either ride or die or you get the hell out of here'
Midway through the fourth quarter, the Ravens were down 20 points, and fans were booing. Some inside M&T Bank Stadium were chanting for Joe Flacco, the backup quarterback who stood idle on the sideline as rookie Lamar Jackson struggled to do much of anything. Jimmy Smith had heard enough, so he...
Left on sideline in playoff loss, former Ravens starting quarterback Joe Flacco can now ponder his future
The chants for the Ravens to insert former starting quarterback Joe Flacco in place of rookie Lamar Jackson began in the fourth quarter. But aside from removing his coat and occasionally rising from the bench, the 11-year veteran did not take a single snap in the team’s eventual 23-17 loss to the...
Ravens notes: Previously high-flying running game is grounded in playoff loss to Chargers
Something about Kenneth Dixon and the Los Angeles Chargers just do not mix. For the second time in as many meetings, the Ravens running back lost a fumble against Los Angeles, which parlayed the giveaway into its first field goal in Sunday’s 23-17 win in an AFC wild-card-round playoff game at M&T...