Advertisement Advertisement News Three men released from jail after being exonerated for 1983 murder | PHOTOS Nov 25, 2019 | 6:23 PM Three men who were convicted of the November 18, 1983, murder of fellow teenager DeWitt Duckett, were exonerated and released from jail. Next Gallery PHOTOS Accident shuts down part of York Road | PHOTOS Advertisement News News Former Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh please guilty to conspiracy and tax evasion charges Former Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh pleads guilty to four counts, including conspiracy and tax evasion Veterans Day Naturalization ceremony | PHOTOS Protesting Hogan's fundraiser | PHOTOS Glen Burnie man shoots one of two people who he says entered his home and attacked his fiancee West Baltimore shooting scene | PHOTOS Great Fox Island is disappearing | PHOTOS Crime scene at North Arundel Health & Rehabilitation Center | PHOTOS Baltimore police involved shooting in the 6300 block of York Road|Photos Advertisement