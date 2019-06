Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun

Monkton, MD-4/15/17-My Lady's Manor Steeplechase Races took place today to benefit Ladew Topiary Gardens. The winner of the first race called My Lady's Manor, Lemony Bay (GB) #5 ridden by Jeff Murphy, heads for the finish line at right. The trainer is Jack Fisher and the owner is Bruton Street-US. Second place winner is Drift Society (IRE), left, ridden by Hadden Frost. The trainer is also Jack Fisher, and the owner is also Bruton Street-US. Algerina Perna/Staff.