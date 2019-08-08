Advertisement Advertisement News Police sergeant shot in Northeast Baltimore By Kim Hairston , Jerry Jackson and Denise Sanders Aug 08, 2019 | 4:35 PM A police sergeant was shot on Summerfield Avenue and was then taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center. (Kim Hairston, Jerry Jackson, Denise Sanders) Next Gallery PHOTOS Vigil for 4-year-old Malachi Lawson Advertisement News Baltimore City 12th Safe Streets location opens in Baltimore By Denise Sanders and Amy Davis Aug 4, 2019 PICTURES: Federal officials in Baltimore announce 90 drug sting indictments Al Sharpton and Michael Steele speak in Baltimore about President Trump's remarks about Baltimore U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland through the years Baltimore jury finds Keith Davis Jr. guilty Agape Youth Center opens in Baltimore | PHOTOS Baltimore Lights for Liberty protest ICE Light rail platform collapses into a sinkhole at Pratt and Howard Street