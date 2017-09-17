Advertisement Advertisement News Colin Kaepernick supporters protest at M&T Bank Stadium Sep 17, 2017 | 11:39 AM Colin Kaepernick supporters protest outside M&T Bank Stadium before the Ravens' home opener against the Browns. Next Gallery PHOTOS Baltimore Lights for Liberty protest ICE PHOTOS Light rail platform collapses into a sinkhole at Pratt and Howard Street Advertisement News Maryland Baltimore County Community pushes back on church plan to use Little Gunpowder tributary for wastewater By Kenneth K. Lam Jul 8, 2019 Shooting outside a Giant grocery store in Baltimore Vacant warehouse fire Skateboarding in Baltimore Man shot while driving in Baltimore, crashes car in hospital parking lot Testing bacteria level in Baltimore harbor water Operation Charm City Charge Remembering Rob Hiaasen