Baltimore, Md--1/6/18--Left to right, Dylan Hosford, Locust Point, pursues Brendan Tewey, Rodgers Forge, as they chase a loose ball on a frozen pond on Springlake Way while playing hockey. Most of their four man game was on a snowy section of the pond which allowed them to play in shoes instead of skates. The temperature is in the teens. Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun Staff.