Baltimore Sun’s BEST Party is less than one week away! Get your tickets today.
News

Baltimore Chili Cook Off

A chili cook-off between teams from various area businesses raises money for Baltimore's veterans and homeless men. The event included unlimited chili tastings, plus food from Mission BBQ, children's activities and more. (Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun)

Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
61°