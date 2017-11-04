Baltimore Chili Cook Off

Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun
Baltimore, MD--11/4/17-Kae'Lyn (cq) Carroll, 13, from Baltimore, holds still as face painter Lamya (cq) Harvey uses a stencil and glitter to put stars on Carroll's face. (Her aunt gave permission for her photo to be used.) At City Garage, a chili cook-off between teams from various area businesses raises money for Baltimore's veterans and homeless men. The event included unlimited chili tastings, plus food from Mission BBQ, children's activities and more. Algerina Perna/Baltimore Sun Staff. --#52737.
Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun
Baltimore, MD--11/4/17--At City Garage, Christopher Wilson, left, gets help decorating his cupcake from Jessica Gorman, right, who baked the cupcakes and brought the icing and decorating equipment for children to use. Next to him is younger brother Sammy Wilson, 2, who's getting help from his mom, Crystal Wilson. A chili cook-off between teams from various area businesses raises money for Baltimore's veterans and homeless men. The event included unlimited chili tastings, plus food from Mission BBQ, children's activities and more. Algerina Perna/Baltimore Sun Staff. --#48897.
A chili cook-off between teams from various area businesses raises money for Baltimore's veterans and homeless men. The event included unlimited chili tastings, plus food from Mission BBQ, children's activities and more. (Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun)