Vigil for Glen Burnie homicide victim Tyrique Hudson pushes for action

The wider community turned out to stand vigil for Tyrique Hudson, 22, who was killed April 15 by a shotgun blast allegedly fired by a neighbor he had sought a peace order on, but was denied that protection.

Police responded to a call for shots fired to find Hudson dead from gunshot wounds to the chest in the stairwell of his Colonial Square apartment on Virginia Avenue in Glen Burnie.

Hudson’s downstairs neighbor, James Verombeck, 53, held off police for four hours before being arrested and charged with Hudson’s murder.

“I am tired, we are tired of our young men and women falling to the hands of those who turn to gun violence,” Apostle Larry Lee Thomas, Sr., president of the United Black Clergy, and pastor of Empowering Believers Church of the Apostolic Faith in Glen Burnie.

He led the crowd which grew to about 200 in shouting, “Silent no more. I have a voice, we have a voice.”

It is a similar appeal heard at too many similar gatherings. And it was repeated. That if citizens, led by clergy and public servants can only work together, stay together, and love one another something can be done to stop gun violence and senseless slaughter.

Thomas talked about his conversation with Hudson’s mother, Tonya Burch. Her son was such a blessing in her life and she hoped those gathered might be able to help lift her burden as she witnessed the gathering over a smartphone connection.

Bishop Charles Carroll Sr. who lost a son to gun violence in Annapolis in 2016, said, “This is our chance as a community to raise our voices and say we are done being silent, stop gun violence now.”

He also took aim at the court system and public officials in general.

“The system is broke and has to be fixed,” Carroll added. “All people in this county have to be treated fair.”

The memory of identifying his dead son’s body drives him to fight to stem gun violence, he said.

“Guns have no color,” he said. “Guns aren’t bad, people are bad. We have to get the guns out of the people’s hands who are bad. His mother did not send her child up here to lose his life.”

County Executive Steuart Pittman, wearing a T-shirt with Hudson’s picture on it, spoke to that.

“I am here the same reason you are here,” he said reading the shirt’s recital of his birth and death dates.

“I just want to say something about race and about guns,” Pittman said to a murmur in the crowd.

He noted the Task Force on Gun Violence he formed recently and Bishop Carroll agreed to chair it.

“People say not to talk about guns because guns aren’t the bad guy. I can tell you what Bishop Carroll just said, bad people should not have guns. And in the state of Maryland we can move forward.

Pittman noted the state’s “red flag” law which allows law enforcement to confiscate guns from someone deemed unsafe.

“We know the man who shot Tyrique should not have had a gun. We have to get guns out of the hand of bad people,” he said.

Then he turned to race. “I sent my daughter away to L.A. and I was a bit worried as we are sending off a child into the world.

“But when your child is a black man, an young African-American man, the world is a dangerous place. I am sure Tyrique’s parents were well aware of that I am sure they were scared. And their worst fear came true.

“All I can say is that I am sorry. Anne Arundel County did not protect their baby. We failed him and we failed his parents. I can’t explain why.”

After several people spoke the crowd silently walked to 179 Virginia Lane in front of the door behind which Hudson was murdered. They broke into song, added prayers, and another chant, "Silent no more."

The murder struck deeper into the conscious of the community because Hudson was a young man on a rapid rise. He finished a five-year early college program in four years and earned a computer science degree at North Carolina A&T University in 2 1/2 years.

He landed a job with Northrup Grumman after a job fair at college and moved to Anne Arundel County last August, moving into an apartment his mother, Tonya Burch, helped him find. In less than a year Hudson was on his way to his second promotion.

By all reports he carried himself by the mores of his church upbringing.

“His biggest thing was not disappointing his parents,” said his father Tyrone Hudson, who still lives in Wilson, N.C., where the young man was raised.

After moving into the Colonial Square apartment the behavior of his downstairs neighbors alarmed him. Verombeck at one point confronted and threatened Hudson.

Hudson sought a peace order but was denied by Judge Devy Patterson Russell, who was presiding over an Anne Arundel district court courtroom while the Maryland Court of Appeals was considering a recommended suspension for Russell’s behavior in Baltimore courts.

Verombeck, who witnesses said stood over Hudson’s body after the shooting according to police, apparently suffers from schizophrenia a preliminary hearing revealed.

