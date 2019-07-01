Secret Service agent among four dead in tragic weekend in Anne Arundel County

A U.S. Secret Service special agent was among four people who died in water-related incidents across Anne Arundel County over the weekend.

Special Agent Stephanie Hancock of Annapolis died in a kayaking accident on Spa Creek in Annapolis Saturday.

In other incidents, a still unidentified man drowned in Edgewater Sunday morning and two crabbers — Mark Vetock, 27, and Tevin Calhoun, 27 — were recovered Monday after disappearing over the weekend in Stoney Creek at the county’s northern edge.

In Annapolis, Hancock, 39, was found 9:30 p.m. Saturday after an hours-long search of Spa Creek, according to a statement released by the Annapolis Fire Department.

Hancock went missing around 3:20 p.m. after she fell into the water off Horn Point where the creek meets the Severn River. She was kayaking with her boyfriend, said Capt. Melissa Scarborough, a Natural Resources police spokeswoman. The boyfriend has not been identified.

At some point, Hancock’s kayak capsized. Officials don’t know why.

“They’re not the most stable boats,” Scarborough said. “I don’t know that there is going to be any special, absolute cause. It may be the nature of the boat, and it just happened.”

Hancock’s boyfriend abandoned his kayak and dove into the water in an attempt to rescue Hancock, Scarborough said. Another person joined the search; it’s unclear if the third person came from a boat, kayak or other watercraft.

Among the first to respond was Mickey Lawlor, captain of one of the twin Schooner Woodwind charter sailboats. He was sailing a boat full of passengers nearby, said Jennifer Faye, owner of Schooner Woodwind Sailing Cruises.

“My understanding was that they saw an overturned kayak and a person in a normal kayak,” Faye said. “That looked odd to our captain.”

Lawlor was wrapping up his two-hour cruise when he saw Hancock’s capsized kayak about 3:20 p.m.

“He veered a little out of his way going back to the dock to make sure everything was OK, and that’s when the man overturned the kayak and there was nobody in it.”

That man was Hancock’s boyfriend.

“He screamed, ‘call 911,’” Faye said.

Faye was nearby in the matching schooner. Lawlor called police and sent out a mayday to other ships.

It’s not uncommon for Faye and her colleagues to see people in trouble on the water, she said.

“Whether we want to be or not, we’re looking for the oddities so that we are able to render help if needed,” Faye said. “We’re a watchdog.”

Fire departments from Annapolis, the Naval Academy and Anne Arundel County were helped by Coast Guard and the Natural Resources Police crews to search the area of Spa Creek at the Severn River. Two people — Hancock’s boyfriend and the individual who tried to help — were found in the water and rescued at 3:30 p.m by an Annapolis Harbormaster patrol boat.

A search for Hancock began at 3:30 p.m., but was paused around 5:20 p.m. because of severe weather, officials said. The search resumed an hour later and divers found Hancock’s body Saturday night.

Hancock had been with the U.S. Secret Service since 2007, last serving on the Presidential Protective Detail, a spokesperson confirmed.

Jeff Broaddus, who said he used to work with Hancock, shared a photo of a t-shirt to his Facebook page Sunday night. It said: “Every woman dies. Not every woman really lives.”

“I feel like this shirt was made for women like Stephanie Hancock,” said Broaddus, who lives in Texas. “The agency has lost a dedicated public servant and law enforcement officer but, more importantly, her family and close friends have lost a lovely, inspiring woman.”

Broaddus said he and Hancock worked together at the Los Angeles field office. He called Hancock “smart, capable and adventurous.”

Other incidents

Firefighters responded Sunday morning to reports that a man fell off a pier at 1001 Carrs Wharf Road in Edgewater.

Anne Arundel and Annapolis fire departments arrived at the scene about 3:45 a.m.; divers recovered the man 90 minutes later. The man’s had not been identified as of Monday night.

That report was followed by another incident in Stoney Creek. Officials on Monday recovered the bodies of two men who had been out crabbing, Scarborough said.

Vetock, of Glen Burnie and Calhoun, of Pasadena, had been reported missing Saturday. They were both found in the Riviera Beach area of Pasadena.

Another boater on Saturday saw a cooler, beer cans and a flotation device in the creek, The Baltimore Sun reported. The Coast Guard was notified around 5 p.m. Officials found an ID in the cooler and started looking for the men.

It is unclear what caused the deaths, though bad weather in the area on Saturday may have played a role, Scarborough said.

And, in Baltimore, Natural Resources Police are still looking for Allan Van Dyke, who went missing Saturday in Curtis Bay, Scarborough said.

As the weather gets hotter and Marylanders take to the water, said Bill Smith, coordinator for the Chesapeake Paddlers Association, warns against going out on the water without a life vest.

“I think the basic thing is, a lot of people go out and they think they’re going out for a joyful ride, and they don't take any consideration that they should put on their personal flotation device,” Smith said.

The Chesapeake Paddlers Association offers free classes on water safety and survival throughout the spring and summer.

