Groups hope to plant more oysters on reefs in Severn River after high survival rate last year

A spring survey found that of the 45 million spat planted on reefs in the Severn River last July at least 80 percent have survived, despite record rainfall causing a drop in the bay’s salinity, according to a status report by the Oyster Recovery Partnership.

The partnership was contracted by the state to plant oysters on three reefs covering an area of 11 acres last July and August. Their contract with the state asked them to plant 40 million spat, or baby oysters, but the partnership teamed up with the Severn River Association and raised enough money to plant 5 million more.

When the partnership went out in April to check the plantings, it found a mortality rate of between 5 and 20 percent for the tiny oysters, with researchers noting that while some dead spat were found, the majority were alive. They also reported finding oysters as long as six inches, likely from plantings in 2010 or 2013.

Absent state funding this year, the groups plan to double their effort, raising $50,000 to plant 10 million oysters on their own through their second Build-A-Reef campaign.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to The Capital. »

At an announcement Wednesday afternoon at Jonas and Anne Catharine Green Park, Sen. Sarah Elfreth, County Executive Steuart Pittman and Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley talked about the importance of oysters and all promised to pitch in $100 of their own money — enough to pay for a bushel of spat attached to oyster shell, called spat on shell, each.

The Severn was declared an oyster sanctuary in 2009, but was not selected by the state to be the site of one of five large-scale restoration projects that are part of the plan to clean up the Chesapeake.

In a media release last September announcing the selection of the Manokin River, the state said it plans on surveying and studying existing sanctuaries in the county, noting the planting of the 45 million oysters.

This past session the late Speaker Mike Busch, D-Annapolis, sponsored legislation to permanently protect those five large projects from harvesting. Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed that bill and the General Assembly overturned that veto.

The fate of a second oyster bill debated this session is unclear — it has been approved by the General Assembly but not signed by the governor. Senate bill 830, sponsored by Elfreth, D-Annapolis, would reorganize the state’s oyster advisory commission, which would then put out a package of recommendations for oyster management informed by computer modeling.

Each recommendation requires 75% consensus, which means groups such as watermen and environmentalists who have disagreed about management in the past must find common ground. It calls for an outside facilitator to help them find it.

Elfreth said her intent with the bill is to take the politics out of oysters.

The bill also allows the group to meet in closed session to discuss the recommendations, if there is 75% agreement to go into closed session, despite Maryland’s Open Meetings Act which only allows public bodies to go into closed session for specific reasons, such as to discuss a person’s employment.

Hogan spokesman Michael Ricci said the governor has not decided yet whether or not he will sign the bill. He has until May 28, and if he does nothing the bill will go into law without his signature.

A fundraiser for the Oyster Recovery Partnership and Severn River Association’s cause is planned for Lures in Crownsville on May 18, and information on how to donate can be found at www.oysterrecovery.org/buildareef.