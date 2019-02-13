Northview Elementary School mourning the loss of two students after fatal crash in Bowie

Students and staff at Northview Elementary School are mourning the loss of two students, some of the five children who were killed in an early-morning crash in Bowie on Feb. 2.

London Dixon, 8, was in the third grade at the school. Paris Dixon, 5, was a kindergartner.

Maryland State Police said the sisters and three other children, Zion Beard, 14, Rickelle Ricks, 6, and Damari Herald, 15, of Washington, D.C., were believed to be in the back seat of a Chrysler Pacifica that crashed at 5 a.m. Feb. 2.

While traveling north on Route 301 in the area of Pointer Ridge Road the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and into a line of trees. All five children died, and police said preliminary evidence shows that they were not wearing seat belts.

The driver and the Dixons’ mother, Dominique Taylor, 32, and a passenger in the front seat, Cornell Simon, 23, were injured. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, a state police spokesman said Wednesday.

At Northview Elementary, the two girls are remembered by their teachers for their artistic talent.

Paris always used to call herself an artist, and her kindergarten teacher Amy Pierson said she used a lot of detail in her pictures, even in September when classes were just starting.

Paris was a social butterfly with many friends and would compliment her every day, Pierson said, and loved doing songs and dances.

“She worked really hard to make the progress that she did while she was in kindergarten,” Pierson said.

Pierson told her students after the accident that it was okay to be upset. She kept Paris’ things up for a few days, and the students would walk past her desk, tap it and say “hey Paris.”

Last week a specialist did some activities with the children to deal with their grief, such as listing the things they miss about Paris.

London also loved to draw, her teacher Tiffany Smith said, and had a passion for anime. She made her own comic books.

“She would always draw pictures first, then she would create a story after she started the illustrations,” Smith said. “A lot of the time she would start whatever it is in class and then she would take it home and just do it completely by herself. She was just an outside of the box thinker like that. She was very self-driven.”

She would draw figures in a style with big eyes and heads and small bodies, and in recent days other students have been trying to emulate it, Smith said. She used pen and marker.

“A lot of the students, they are like ‘we miss her drawings,’ ‘we miss talking to her about it,’” Smith said.

She’s been finding the drawings in recent days in her room, in London’s cubby and in the library. She also started a little recess art club, Smith said.

Smith said the girls loved each other very much. London would leave early to make sure Paris had her coat, or knew they were walking home.

“She loved being a big sister, that was like her thing,” Smith said. “Very responsible.”

The school plans on memorializing the sisters in the yearbook.

London and Paris’ father Chris Dixon set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for funeral costs for the girls and their cousins. That fundraiser exceeded its goal, raising nearly $17,000 in nine days. A funeral for the children is scheduled for Saturday at First Baptist Church of Glenarden.

An update was posted on the page Wednesday morning.

“My family and I are incredibly thankful for your kind thoughts, prayers and generosity. Through this gofundme and a second family gofundme, we are able to provide London and Paris, including their cousins Damari, Zion and Rickelle with a beautiful funeral service and final resting place.”

Support local journalism. Subscribe to The Capital. »