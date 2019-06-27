One year after June 28: Annapolis suffered through the mass shooting together

Justin Dove loved writing and talking about sports, the blues and going to concerts with his dad.

His father, Ron Dove, raised him with help from his parents. He called his son empathetic, smart and inquiring but also loving. “Just a very good person.”

“I always remembered him being interested in writing,” Ron said.

As a teenager, Justin found a passion for writing. He wrote about sports as a freelancer for The Capital. After college, he decided against journalism and headed instead to Stansbury Research, where he was managing editor of the investment information publishing company.

Although he hadn’t worked at the newspaper for years, the 34-year-old Crownsville man was hit hard emotionally when a gunman entered his old newsroom on June 28 and killed five employees.

The news followed the loss of one friend to cancer and another to suicide.

“I think he was just so affected by everything that happened,” said Sandra Dove, his stepmother. “I don’t think he knew how to take all that in.”

Sandra noted gradual changes in her stepson. Justin was always so incredibly social. His friends nicknamed him Mr. Lovey Dovey because of how much he cared for friends and family.

That summer, he started to isolate himself.

His appearance changed. He used to keep himself very neat and she remembered that he began to “let himself go.”

Karl Merton Ferron / Capital Gazette File Yasemin Jamison rests her head on Carol Geithner's shoulder during a candlelight vigil at Annapolis Mall for five Capital Gazette employees slain during a shooting spree in their newsroom. Yasemin Jamison rests her head on Carol Geithner's shoulder during a candlelight vigil at Annapolis Mall for five Capital Gazette employees slain during a shooting spree in their newsroom. (Karl Merton Ferron / Capital Gazette File)

Finally, Justin stopped writing, she said, except for a few words about his feelings about the shooting and the other deaths in a Facebook post on July 29.

“I’ve been going through some times lately. Maybe you can relate? But it’s helped me learn a very powerful lesson,” he wrote. “If you’re down and out … or having a bad day/week/year...or maybe even pissed off at the world around you, I’ve found a simple solution.”

“Bring joy to other people’s lives.”

On Aug. 19, Justin took his own life.

When Rebecca Smith, Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman and John McNamara were killed in such a violent manner, it disrupted not only the Capital Gazette but touched people far from the newsroom.

On that day, Annapolis was a victim. Justin Dove was a victim too.

When a community faces a tragedy together, it grieves together. Through services like vigils or memorials, Annapolis did just that.

“It is our natural way of honoring the people who were killed and of sharing grief. We feel if we were part of the tragedy as a community then we can also be part of the healing as a community,” said Dr. Victor Welzant, a nationally recognized trauma expert at Johns Hopkins University.

Research shows it’s risky to draw direct connections between events such as mass shootings and suicides. But there have been others.

As Parkland, Florida neared the one year anniversary of the shooting there, two young people tied to Marjorie Douglass Stoneman High School killed themselves. Around the same time, the parent of a child killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting committed suicide.

Welzant and other mental health professionals said that people should reach out to one another after an event such as a mass shooting.

“The message is please keep an eye on each other, if you think someone is struggling, ask them,” Welzant said. “Don’t be afraid to talk about it and if you are talking about suicide, please don’t be afraid to ask them directly.”

First responders

Among the first to know about the shooting were the police and firefighters called to the scene on Bestgate Road that day.

Police say a man with a longstanding grudge against the paper blocked the back entrance to the news organization’s first-floor office, then used a shotgun to blast his way through the front doors. He killed five, but six people escaped with their lives.

Police arrived in 60 seconds, alerted by social media reporting from the newsroom and 911 calls.

William Krampf, now retired from Anne Arundel County police, got the call for an active shooter that day. He was acting chief that day, working from police Chief Timothy Altomare was away on vacation.

Krampf had to separate himself mentally to get the job done despite knowing some of the reporters in the newsroom.

“I’ve been able to compartmentalize a lot of my career and look at the divide between my job and my personal life,” Krampf said.

Anne Arundel County police have declined to talk about the emotional impact of officers still on the force. But they have previously said the department officers with training on dealing with the trauma-related stress, as well as counseling.

As part of the Anne Arundel Fire Department protocol, all firefighters go through stress first aid training. If they want to talk to someone, they can connect with a peer through a support team created in 2017.

“With all of us having to stress first aid, we know what to look for within each other,” said Capt. Russ Davies, a department spokesman.

“It is important to have someone who understands your perspective and where you are coming from. If families are not part of your profession, you may not want to expose them to what you have seen or your reaction.”

One of the peer support leaders, Jen Burrier, said the concept is to have a space to talk to someone who knows what it is like to be out on the job.

“We are not counselors, we are just peers,” Burrier said. “The major benefit that we have, first of all, is that they are comfortable with us. We understand what it looks like to go on different calls, we live the same life and we are able to relate to them in the same capacity.”

A community response

In the month after the shooting — calls to the Anne Arundel County Mental Health Agency warm line hit 2,357, which was 500 more than July 2017. The service connects callers to staff for information, support and referrals.

“When we have situations just like this, not just in Maryland, we see more calls because people become more vigilant,” Crisis Response Director Jen Corbin said.

Karl Merton Ferron / Capital Gazette People embrace during a vigil at Unitarian Universalist Church of Annapolis for Wendi Winters, one of five Capital Gazette employees slain during a shooting spree in their newsroom. People embrace during a vigil at Unitarian Universalist Church of Annapolis for Wendi Winters, one of five Capital Gazette employees slain during a shooting spree in their newsroom. (Karl Merton Ferron / Capital Gazette)

Trauma, or traumatic stress, is considered to be a normal reaction to natural disasters, crashes, violent crimes or terrorist attacks. As it settles into a community, there can be a number of different responses — anger, anxiety, sadness, compassion.

“We all have the potential to lose things symbolically when something like this happens, what we lose is often personal,” Welzant said.

“It is an illusion of safety that many of us have.”

Mental health professionals worked to offer a variety of services in the days after the shooting.

Dr. Gillian Schwietzer convinced therapists and mental health experts to offer free counseling to those who were impacted.