Report: Key School in Annapolis ignored sex abuse for 20 years

A report released Monday night exposed a detailed history of alleged sexual abuse of students by teachers at Key School, an exclusive private school in Annapolis.

Independent investigators retained by the school concluded 10 adults in authority positions engaged in sexual misconduct or inappropriate relationships with students from the 1970s through the early 1990s, according to the report by the Baltimore-based law firm Kramon & Graham.

And investigators said the “school’s response, or lack thereof, to their misconduct spans decades.”

“Former students have described the abuse they suffered and its lasting effect on them,” investigators wrote. “Former and current faculty members and administrators have described their heartbreak and regret at not doing something, or something more, at the time of the abuse...”

Some teachers mentioned in the report were fired from the school after students or parents came forward with complaints. One worked at the school until 2015.

The report found at least 16 former students were subjected to the abuse. Kramon & Graham spent eight months interviewing victims and witnesses.

Nine of the 10 people named as abusers declined to participate in the investigation; declining interviews or railing to respond to investigators. One of the accused was also a victim. Three of the alleged abusers have died.

The Capital is not naming the individuals named in the report because no criminal charges have been filed.

Anne Arundel County police are actively investigating the allegations, said Sgt. Jackie Davis, a police spokesperson.

Some of the most serious allegations were brought against five male teachers, one of which was honored at a memorial service at the school in 1993. Investigators say a former student and survivor at the service claimed the late teacher had sex with her when she was 14-years-old.

The report includes details from years of unchecked abuse. One woman told investigators a teacher paid for her abortion after getting her pregnant. Another said teachers kept photos of students in “nude and sexual positions.” Nearly every witness interviewed described “extremely predatory” behavior that went on for years.

Key School was founded in the 1950s by faculty members of St. John’s College in Annapolis. It is one of the most expensive private schools in the county, with upper school tuition set at $28,000.

The school launched its investigation last spring after former students brought forth allegations of sexual misconduct during the 1970s and 1980s.

Carolyn Surrick of Crownsville, a 1976 Key School graduate, shared a petition to her Facebook page in February 2018 that said students, teachers, faculty and families have been affected by a “culture of silence” surrounding past sexual misconduct.

Surrick said she is a survivor of sexual misconduct at the Key School. She called the report “terrible and wonderful.”

“This is a terrible and wonderful thing. It’s a terrible day because all of what we went through is out there, and it’s hard to read,” Surrick said. “I’ve been banging on the door for 26 years.

“To have the school do an investigation that is transparent and fair and well-conceived is such a gift to all of us.”

There are no allegations of misconduct against any current Key School faculty, staff or administrators, according to the report.

Head of School Matthew Nespole and Board of Trustees President Joe Janney issued an apology to the witnesses who alleged abuse in the report.

“We are saddened that subsequent opportunities to acknowledge, accept responsibility for, and address the abuse and abusers were not acted upon, and that victims were marginalized,” said school officials in a letter.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to The Capital today »

CAPTION Kallan Benson, 14, of Crownsville, is advocating for a green amendment to the Maryland state constitution, which would make access to clean water and air a human right. She is crocheting butterflies to hand out to state legislators during the coming Maryland General Assembly session. Kallan Benson, 14, of Crownsville, is advocating for a green amendment to the Maryland state constitution, which would make access to clean water and air a human right. She is crocheting butterflies to hand out to state legislators during the coming Maryland General Assembly session. CAPTION Kallan Benson, 14, of Crownsville, is advocating for a green amendment to the Maryland state constitution, which would make access to clean water and air a human right. She is crocheting butterflies to hand out to state legislators during the coming Maryland General Assembly session. Kallan Benson, 14, of Crownsville, is advocating for a green amendment to the Maryland state constitution, which would make access to clean water and air a human right. She is crocheting butterflies to hand out to state legislators during the coming Maryland General Assembly session. CAPTION Jonathan Hutson of Gambrills talks about his reasons for volunteering as a victim for a first responder training exercise in Annapolis on Thursday, Dec 6. Jonathan Hutson of Gambrills talks about his reasons for volunteering as a victim for a first responder training exercise in Annapolis on Thursday, Dec 6. CAPTION West Street in Annapolis is packed with people attending the annual Chocolate Binge Festival. West Street in Annapolis is packed with people attending the annual Chocolate Binge Festival. CAPTION The USS Sioux City, a Freedom-class littoral combat ship, is this week's Home of the Week. The USS Sioux City, a Freedom-class littoral combat ship, is this week's Home of the Week. CAPTION The local Toys For Tots distribution was held Saturday morning during an event at the Anne Arundel Community College. The local Toys For Tots distribution was held Saturday morning during an event at the Anne Arundel Community College.

twitter.com/lauren_lumps