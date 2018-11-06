Blue wave staves off Republican effort to flip key state Senate seats in Anne Arundel

With all precincts reporting Tuesday night, Republican hopes to flip two Anne Arundel County districts and narrow the veto-proof Democratic majority in the Maryland state Senate evaporated.

Political newcomer Sarah Elfreth and Del. Pam Beidle, D-Linthicum, won in Districts 30 and 32, two seats Republicans had hoped to flip. Elfreth, 30, will become the youngest state senator and one of the youngest women to ever hold office in the General Assembly.

To a crowd chanting “Sarah! Sarah! Sarah!” at a hotel in Annapolis, Elfreth thanked her family, supporters and campaign volunteers

“The speaker mentioned the issues we have before us in the coming term. They are no small issues,” Elfreth said. “We completely rewrite the way we fund our public schools. We have an obligation to protect the Chesapeake Bay for years to come. we have an obligation to stand up for working families in this community.”

Theirs were two of the 12 seats where Democrats won in Anne Arundel County as of press time. Republicans retained eight.

Elfreth, a consultant for the National Aquarium, faced Republican challenger Ron George, a former delegate and Annapolis businessman.

George’s campaign was targeted in its final days by negative campaign ads from the Maryland Democratic Senate Campaign Committed, dredging his Facebook page and reviving inflammatory posts from 2015 and 2016. One compared Hillary Clinton to Adolf Hitler; others argued against climate change, gay marriage and government-funded education. Another called former President Barack Obama a “Kenyan prince.”

George, who during the campaign positioned himself as a moderate in favor of fiscally responsible environmental legislation, said the old posts were simply argumentative and not reflective of his real values. He pointed to his eight years in the House of Delegates as evidence against extremism.

But his record couldn’t carry him through the night. Elfreth captured 53 percent of the votes, a sizeable chunk coming from early voting ballots.

Elfreth thanked George for the campaign he ran and the service he gave to his community. Elfreth, raised by a single mother, said affordable child care will be one of her first priorities upon taking office.

George, in a text message, said “the negative mailers were bad, but the tide is worse.”

Beidle soundly defeated Anne Arundel County Councilman John Grasso, who had his own troubles with social media posts during his campaign. Grasso shared several anti-Muslim posts on his personal Facebook page, drawing condemnation from the Center for Islamic American Relations and calls to resign his seat on the Anne Arundel County Council.

Grasso questioned Beidle’s residence in District 32 the week before the election, which turned a spotlight on his own murky residential status.

The former delegate garnered nearly double the votes Grasso did, winning 28,324 to his 14,580. Her campaign focused on education, specifically school improvement; improving the business climate of north county and cleaning up the bay.

In District 31, Sen. Bryan Simonaire retained his seat despite controversy surrounding his support for conversion therapy. In District 21, which contains Odenton, Gambrills and parts of Prince George’s County, Sen. Jim Rosapepe retained his seat.

Another first-time female candidate, Eve Hurwitz, couldn’t overcome incumbent District 33 Sen. Edward Reilly, who won re-election by more than 5,000 votes.

In the House of Delegates, Speaker Mike Busch handily won re-election in District 30A, guaranteeing the veteran lawmaker an eighth term. Busch, during his campaign, underwent open heart surgery in September.

But during a victory party alongside Elfreth and fellow District 30A winner Alice Cain, Busch looked positively toward a future working with the two new female legislators.

Supporters of all three campaigns, plus prominent local Democrats, cheered as Busch praised Elfreth and Cain.

“We swept our district for Maryland General Assembly,” he said to raucous applause.

Busch identified education and affordable health care for all, including those with preexisting conditions, as priorities in the upcoming term.

Cain identified similar goals. She will be focusing on education, environment and stemming gun violence.

“Those are the three things that got me into this,” she said. “And those are the three things I’m excited to work on.”

In heavily democratic District 21, Dels. Joseline Pena-Melnyk and Ben Barnes retained their seats, while Mary Lehman picked up the seat vacated by the retiring Barbara Frush.

And as a blue wave crashed elsewhere, all three delegates in District 33, Tony McConkey, Edward Malone and Sid Saab, were narrowly winning their re-election bids despite challenges from three female candidates — all Democrats — in an election year seen by many as a referendum on President Donald Trump and the national Republican party.

House minority leader Del. Nic Kipke and Republican Brian Chisholm won house seats in District 31B, while District 32 stayed solidly blue, with Del. Mark Chang, Sandy Bartlett and Mike Rogers emerging victorious.

Republican incumbent Del. Seth Howard also prevailed over Democratic challenger Mike Shay in District 30B, while Democratic Del. Ned Carey topped Brooks Bennett in District 31A.

