Annapolis man sentenced in 2016 gang-related attempted murder

An Annapolis man was sentenced to 24 years in prison for his role in a 2016 brutal machete attack that shocked the city and awoke it to the presence of MS-13, a criminal gang that preys on immigrants.

Chief U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar sentenced Manuel Martinez-Aguilar, 20, to the prison term followed by five years of supervised release for his participation in MS-13 gang activities.

Martinez-Aguilar is one of six defendants charged in March 2018 in a range of MS-13 related crimes. One co-defendant, David Diaz-Alvarado, age 20, has pleaded guilty to the murder of Jose Hernandez-Portillo who went missing March 11, 2016 and whose body was found buried in Quiet Waters Park months later.

The four other co-defendants remain in custody pending trial.

MS-13 is a gang composed primarily of immigrants or descendants of immigrants from El Salvador, operating in parts of the United States. In Maryland, it is active in Anne Arundel, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Frederick counties.

The wider gang organization is divided into branches called cliques that often work together to increase the gang’s levels of organization, violence, extortion, and other criminal activity, and to assist one another in avoiding detection by law enforcement, a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s office explained.

Martinez-Aguilar’s plea agreement stipulated that prior to 2015 and through 2017, he participated in the gang’s racketeering conspiracy that included assaults, murder, attempted murder, robbery and drug trafficking.

The plea noted he conspired and attempted to murder two people in Annapolis in October 2016.

The plea agreement stated Martinez-Aguilar and other MS-13 members met in a park to plan to kill a man believed to be a rival gang member. They split up responsibilities to execute the murder using knives, machetes and guns. They also planned to bury the victim in the park.

They called the victim, who was an unlicensed cab driver, asking for a ride. The victim drove up with another passenger in the car and was asked to take the MS-13 member to a location in Annapolis Neck Road.

Once the arrived another gang member approached with a gun, and the MS-13 member in the cab also pointed a gun at the driver and passenger.

Both men tried to run. One was shot in the leg and hacked with a machete. The gang members tried to chase the other man down with the cab, then stabbed him repeatedly.

The gang member ran escaped the area as police approached. Both victims were taken to the Maryland shock trauma unit in Baltimore and survived.

Police found the car used as a cab the next day. It smelled of gasoline and cigarette butts found in the vehicle had Martinez-Aguilar’s DNA on them.

The defendant also admitted the gang sold marijuana and cocaine to further gang activity here and in El Salvador.

