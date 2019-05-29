Chesapeake Beach town councilman plans to fight removal after conviction for wiretapping

A Chesapeake Beach town councilman plans to contest his removal from office after pleading guilty to illegally recording hundreds of phone calls.

Stewart Cumbo, 65, pleaded guilty in Calvert County Circuit Court to one count of illegal wiretapping, the Office of the State Prosecutor said in a statement released Tuesday.

The guilty plea was part of an agreement with prosecutors in which the former Maryland state trooper would receive a probation before judgment, setting aside his plea and potentially erasing the conviction once he completes the terms of his probation.

Support local journalism. Get four weeks of The Capital for 99 cents. »

Timothy Maloney, Cumbo’s attorney, said Wednesday that his office has notified the town of Chesapeake Beach that it does not believe the councilman can be removed. He said probation before judgment is not considered a conviction under a 2012 Maryland Court of Appeals ruling.

Holly Kamm Wahl, town administrator for Chesapeake Beach, said the town would stand by the decision that Cumbo’s seat on the council was properly vacated Tuesday under Maryland law because of the conviction.

She said Cumbo entered an Alford plea in March, which allowed him to maintain his innocence but while conceding that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him.

Under a plea agreement with the state prosecutor, Cumbo agreed to serve 100 hours of community service in exchange for probation before judgment.

Judge Thomas R. Simpson Jr., however, ordered Cumbo to pay a $2,500 fine in lieu of the community service.

In announcing the sentence, State Prosecutor Emmet C. Davitt noted that Cumbo was a former Maryland state trooper.

“We need to ensure people are respecting boundaries set by Maryland wiretapping laws,” Davitt said. “It is especially egregious that a former police officer would be unaware of the notice requirements of Maryland’s wiretapping law.”

Cumbo was charged in March. The Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office turned the case over to the state prosecutor.

Cumbo was elected to the Town Council 1998 according to his website and was elected to his most recent four-year term in 2018.

His campaign website notes his 27-year career in law enforcement, retiring as a detective sergeant.

In a statement issued by his lawyer in March, Cumbo cited memory lapses as the reason for using recording apps on his phone. He said he accepted responsibility for his actions and planned to enter the Alford plea.

“Using this app was an honest mistake on my part, for which I apologize. I never intended to break the law or hurt anyone,” he wrote.