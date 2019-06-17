Bowie teen struck and killed jogging on Church Road

A 14-year-old crossing Church Road in a crosswalk was hit by a car Saturday afternoon and died from his injuries, Prince George’s County Police said in a media statement Sunday.

At 1:30 p.m. Kamal Nashid was jogging and ran into a crosswalk at Church Road and Fairview Vista Drive before southbound traffic on Church Road stopped, according to witnesses, police said in the statement. He crossed one lane in front of a red pickup truck, police said, and then was hit by a car in the second southbound lane.

The driver of the car that struck the teen stayed at the scene, but the red pickup didn’t, police said. Police are looking to speak to the driver of the pickup to help with their investigation.

Nashid was hit a short distance from his home on Goodloes Promise Drive, in unincorporated Bowie.

Nashid was headed into his freshman year at Georgetown Day School, the Washington, D.C. school said in a statement.

“There are no words,” Head of School Russell Shaw wrote. “Kamal was a wonderful young man, looking forward to starting at the High School this fall. Our hearts go out to Salim and Yolanda Nashid and their other three children, Laila ’19, Murad ’20, and Jibril ’27.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call the department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422, or send an anonymous tip through Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477 or www.pgcrimesolvers.com.