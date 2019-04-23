Bowie woman charged in crash that killed five children, one adult

A Bowie woman who was the only survivor of a February crash that killed a man and five children was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday on six counts of vehicular manslaughter and six counts of vehicular homicide, according to Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy.

Dominique R. Taylor, 32, of Bowie, was charged after an investigation showed she was driving with at least twice the legal limit of alcohol in her system.

Five children — all from the same extended family — died in the car crash early Feb. 2. The children were not wearing their seat belts, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

Braveboy said Taylor lost control of the vehicle around 4:25 a.m. on Feb. 2 on Route 301 between Route 214 and Pointer Ridge Drive. The 2005 Chrysler Pacifica van veered off the highway and hit multiple trees, ejecting the five children inside and injuring the Taylor and an adult passenger in the front seat. Cornell D. Simon, 23, died about a week and a half later from his injuries on Feb. 15.

Braveboy declined to say why the family was on the road. She said Simon was a friend of Taylor’s.

Taylor’s children, sisters London Dixon, 8, and Paris Dixon, 5, were students at Northview Elementary School in Bowie. London was in the third grade and Paris was a kindergartner. They are remembered at their school as talented artists — some students have even emulated London’s style of drawing. In February, school officials said they wanted to dedicate a page to the girls in their yearbook.

Maryland State Police said the sisters and three other children, Zion Beard, 14, Rickelle Ricks, 6, and Damari Herald, 15, of Washington, D.C., were believed to be in the back seat of the vehicle.

“It’s tough. We know that no one, especially in these types of cases, intends to kill anyone,” she said. “But when you make decisions on the roadway that are dangerous decisions and these type of tragedies result, our office has no choice but to seek justice. And we will do so in this case.”

Taylor could serve up to 60 years, Braveboy said. She did not know if Taylor, who was treated and released from the hospital for her injuries, had been arrested yet. Case information was unavailable through Maryland’s online records search Tuesday.