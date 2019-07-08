Annapolis woman dies a few days after bicycle crash in Delaware

An Annapolis woman died Sunday several days after being struck by a car while riding a bike in Bethany Beach, Delaware.

Kelly Margaret Scruggs, 27, was struck by a car Thursday night on Coastal Highway in South Bethany, the Delaware State Police said in a statement posted on its website.

Courtesy photo Kelly Margaret Scruggs, 27, was struck by a car Thursday night on Coastal Highway in South Bethany, the Delaware State Police said in a statement posted on its website. She died as a result of her injuries Sunday.

The bicyclist rode west across the median of Coastal Highway and into the road's south lanes and then was hit by a car traveling that direction, police said. The front end of the car struck the bicyclist on the right side and knocked her to the pavement, police said.

The incident occurred around 10:15 p.m., police said.

Scruggs was transported to Beebe Hospital in Lewes, Delaware, before being transferred to Christiana Hospital in Wilmington. Police determined she was not wearing a helmet and had no functioning lights on her bicycle.

Family members said in an obituary posted online Sunday she worked as a social media designer at Crosby Marketing Communications, an Annapolis firm.

Funeral arrangements have not been completed.

An investigation is ongoing.