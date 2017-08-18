Athlete of the Week Official Rules

Fall 2021 Update: Each week, The Morning Call sports staff will nominate three male and three female senior athletes from Lehigh Valley area schools based on the prior week’s performance. One male and one female will be eligible to be named Athlete of the Week based on a public vote.
Athlete of the Week winners will be eligible for a $500 scholarship to be awarded by Coordinated Health, part of Lehigh Valley Health Network, subject to additional criteria to be judged by Coordinated Health. That criteria includes academic record and nonathletic extracurricular activity.
- The Athlete of the Week nominees will be from schools in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference, Colonial League or schools The Morning Call covers in the Schuylkill League or Bux-Mont area.
- The nominees will be seniors.
- The Morning Call will select nominees based on their performance during the prior week. An athlete’s performance could include elements such as statistical standouts, game or tournament MVPs, record-setting performances or noteworthy performances.
- Finalists will then be put up for a public vote at mcall.com/athleteoftheweek. Voting runs each week from 5 p.m. ET on Mondays to 9 a.m. ET on Thursdays, with the winners announced Thursday evening.
- To be eligible for a scholarship to be awarded by Coordinated Health, criteria will include: designation of the Athlete of the Week based on athletic performance, as well as a student’s academic record (e.g. Honor Roll status), leadership position(s) and nonathletic extracurricular activities. In addition, a selected athlete must use the scholarship for tuition to attend a college or vocational school after high school on a full-time basis. Scholarships will be paid directly to the educational institution. Scholarship money will be placed in escrow until the student provides written notice of the institution to be paid.
- A student may win the Athlete of the Week title only once, but will be eligible to win the Athlete of the Year designated by Coordinated Health, at the end of the 2020-21 academic year.
- Coordinated Health will contact the Coach/Athletic Director of the selected athlete. The Coach/Athletic Director will then notify the Athlete of the Week of the scholarship award.
- Children of Coordinated Health and The Morning Call employees are ineligible.