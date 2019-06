Steve Ruark / For Baltimore Sun Media

From left, Oliver Glum, 8, of Hampton, Landon Cullison, 8, of Hunt Valley, Irving Swartz, 8, of Pikesville, Corrinne Cullison, 10, of Hunt Valley, Lauren Cullison, of Hunt Valley, and informal educator Bridget Taylor, of Cockeysville, watch a hand-made satellite as it is propelled along a string during the NASA's BEST Students: Build a Satellite to Orbit Mars program at Towson library.