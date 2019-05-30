42nd Annual Joint Memorial Day Service at historic Ivy Hill Cemetery
City of Laurel's 42nd annual Memorial Day ceremony, held the Sunday before the holiday, had representatives from the city of Laurel, State of Maryland, Laurel Volunteer Fire Department, Laurel Police Department, American Legion Post 60 and the Laurel Volunteer Rescue Squad. Chaplain Warren Litchfield was recognized as well.
Nate Pesce/For The Baltimore Sun Media Group photos
